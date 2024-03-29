Portsmouth 4-year-old 'running around & playing' after being shot in July, one person in custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It’s been more than eight months since a young girl was hit by a stray bullet while inside a Portsmouth home.

Thankfully, the then 3-year-old ShaiAnn Coley survived that injury. In fact, she just turned four this week.

Her mother, Jasmine Reid, reports that she’s doing just fine and running around playing like a preschooler.

Reid has been hoping for more answers since the shooting on July 21 near 1100 Virginia Avenue. It all happened at London Oaks Apartments.

Portsmouth police tell News 3 that they have arrested one person in connection with this case and that person is in custody. They would not release further details.

Surveillance video of the incident shows what appears to be multiple people firing weapons in the parking lot.

Police say the case is still active, but Reid is disappointed that she hasn’t heard from investigators.

“They all have my number,” Reid stated. "Nobody told me anything about it or sent me a text. I haven’t heard anything at all which makes me a little uneasy, because it’s a child that’s involved."

While the mother is still hoping more people will come forward, she’s counting her blessings.

“By less than an inch, it could have been way worse," she said. "The situation could have been me saying ‘rest in peace’ to my baby girl, but you know, God is a miracle worker and she’s still here, and that’s a blessing!”

Anyone with information on the shooting can give an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.