Boy injured in shooting on River Shore Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A boy is in the hospital following a shooting Friday afternoon, according to Portsmouth police.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Shore Road, police say. There, officers say they found a boy who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and his current condition is unclear.

Police did not share further details about the shooting.

News 3 has a crew working on this story. This article will be updated as we learn more.

