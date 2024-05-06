'He should be out here playing:' Family mourns 10-year-old fatally stuck by stray bullet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A dark cloud looms over a Portsmouth family after a tragic and senseless loss.

On Sunday, loved ones of Keontre Thornhill had a viewing service for him at the metropolitan funeral home in Portsmouth

Last week, the 10-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet after opening his bedroom window.

Police say a fight among teenagers outside resulted in the gunfire that ended his young life.

"For them to hurt the family like this, I hope they rot in hell excuse my language because that's wrong," says Markaria Scott, a family friend.

Last week 31-year-old Shawnday Nakisha Ross was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was arraigned in court.

Portsmouth police are still looking for 26-year-old Cleon Deonte Banks. In the meantime, Keontre's family is trying to cope with the pain by remembering better days.

His Siblings told News 3 that he loved Fortnite, playing outside with his friends, and being a big brother.

His dad, Arvis Scott, said it's little things like that he misses most.

"He used to get up every morning and cook and he would make a whole meal, eggs, sausages whatever," said Scott. "He would make it for everybody and then when we all got up he would eat again with us," said Scott.

As his family lays their boy to rest, friends and loved ones are asking the community to do better and to help this family find peace.

"If you know something, open your mouth, speak up. It could be your child next," said Markaria Scott. "If we could, I wish we could take all the guns away..But, hey, only life tells," said Scott.

Keontre's homegoing service will be at the mount in Portsmouth on Monday.