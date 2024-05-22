New summer program in Portsmouth offering jobs, money to teens

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A new program in Portsmouth is trying to help reduce crime by offering teens an opportunity to make money.

As of May 22, applications were being accepted for the Youth Seize the Summer Program.

Participants will make make a little over $3,000 helping city departments for seven weeks.

You have to be 16 to 19 years old and a current high school student in Portsmouth to apply.

The city’s general fund is funding the program for 2024 and 2025.

Portsmouth City Council member DeAndre Barnes said one reason he pushed for this is because many parents have expressed interest in it.

“One thing that you know is that what we consider bad kids end up to be bad adults," said Barnes. "This is putting them in the direction to be great adults. It’s putting them in a situation where they’re learning skills that are going to help them in the future and help them want to work."

He is hopeful the program will continue to be funded after 2025.