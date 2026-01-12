Man who barricaded himself in Kilby Shores bathroom with kids found not guilty of abduction, trespassing

SUFFOLK, Va. — The man who slipped by a staff member through a door into Kilby Shores Elementary School in June 2024 and barricaded himself in the bathroom with children was found not guilty of abduction and trespassing charges.

Vontrail Thorpe was also found not guilty of disorderly conduct related to the June 14, 2024 incident at the elementary school.

He was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance following last week's trial, but the judge held the remaining decision to Monday morning.

During the trial, prosecutors shared new details about what happened that day.

Watch previous coverage: Surveillance video shows Thorpe barricading himself into the bathroom

Intruder incident at Kilby Shores Elem. in Suffolk expected to come up at school board meeting

Two 6-year-old girls were washing their hands in the restroom when Thorpe entered, according to testimony. The children ran into a stall and stood on the toilet until it was safe to come out.

Surveillance video obtained by our investigative team showed school staff trying to force open the bathroom door after Thorpe barricaded himself inside. Body-camera footage shown in court captured the moment School Resource Officer Roderick Person with the Suffolk Police Department arrived and took Thorpe into custody.

Thorpe will be held in a behavioral health facility until March, at which point, the judge will hear an evaluation on whether he can be released.