Businesses helping raise money for families of fallen VBPD officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Monday, the memorial for Virginia Beach police officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin continued to grow as the two were shot and killed Feb. 22 while conducting a traffic stop.

Sincere Bowser stopped by to place some flowers at the memorial Monday.

“It’s disappointing. It’s heartbreaking that this is what was happening in Virginia Beach.”

He said the tragedy is too much.

“It’s a beautiful city, and to have this happen here, it’s uncalled for. It’s unnecessary. Just seeing it and hearing it, it’s too much. You think about the families, you think about what the community’s going through. It’s too much," Bowser said.

People in the city were looking to heal Monday.

At Sandbridge tattoo in Virginia Beach, owner Tommy Altman was looking forward to helping.

“It really is a full-circle moment for us," Altman said.

He started tattooing to help himself heal after losing a child.

Feb. 25 - March 1, the business was offering what it calls a flash sheet for $75. It's three small tattoos related to the tragedy.

All of the money will go to the families of the fallen officers.

“I hope that this provides a little bit of financial support, but more importantly just a little emotional support for them, to know that they're not grieving alone. We're in it with them," said Altman.

Members of the Virginia Beach Police Department will also get 20 percent off all tattoos during the week.

Altman said he did something similar after the mass shooting in Virginia Beach in 2019 and the response was far bigger than expected.

“We had a line wrapped around the building for a week straight. It was rewarding because it showed us that the community wanted to get involved, they wanted to help, they just didn’t know where to do it," Altman explained.

“The second I saw this happen I was devastated and wanted to get something done," said SuperHeroes Ice Cream and Pizza Owner Coleman Ferguson.

If tattooing isn’t for you, pizza and ice cream is another option.

Ferguson planned to donate all proceeds from his Virginia Beach business between noon and 8 p.m. March 1 to the officers’ families.

“We’ve gotten calls. People, you can tell the tone in their voice. I won’t say it’s excitement for the event. It’s wanting to unite and come together as a city," said Ferguson.

This isn't the first time Ferguson has helped families in the community.

News 3 was at the business February 29, 2024 when a fundraiser was held for an eight-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet while playing video games.

Thin Brew Line in Virginia Beach planned to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the brewery’s next batch to the officers’ families and the Cockeyed Rooster Cafe in Smithfield announced the restaurant would donate 20 percent of their proceeds March 1-2 to the Virginia Beach Police Foundation.

GoFundMe accounts have also been set up for each officer.