Virginia Beach community holds fundraiser 8-year-old shot while playing video games

Posted at 4:59 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 16:59:49-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach community is raising money to help the family of an 8-year-old boy who was shot in while playing video games in his home.

Thursday there is a fundraiser at Superheroes Ice Cream from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Feb. 13, Landyn Davis was inside his home playing video games when he was shot in the head.

Since then, he’s woken up from a medically induced coma, and his parents are waiting to learn more about the extent of his injuries.

On Wednesday, family friend Jessica Heughins told News 3 that Landyn is still in ICU.

"He has been taken off extra oxygen so now he's breathing on his own," Heughins said. "They are going to take the feeding tube out of his nose and replace it with a G-tube until a swallow test is done."

Heughins says the family doesn't know when Landyn will be able to walk or talk again.

