Community members complete 1000 step challenge in honor of Navy Seal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Instead of sleeping in this Saturday morning, members of the community stepped up to a 1000 step challenge.

What started off as a mountain climbing training has turned into an annual event to raise awareness for mental health.

Sara Wilkinson says her husband and love of her life Chad Wilkinson used to spend hours stepping up onto a box to train to reach new heights.

Sara says Chad loved to mountain climb, however in 2018, the former navy seal took his own life amid struggles with PTSD after his deployments.

Since then, Sara set up the step up foundation in his memory and every year, members of the community train like her navy seal husband, stepping up on a box 1000 times.

Sara says the foundation came to be because of this workout and hopes it inspires military members to seek help if they need it

"We just work really hard to raise awareness not only to the number of suicides but also the narrative of suicides it's still a stigma its still kind of shunned or looked down upon and we're just trying to change the way people talk about it so hopefully they'll more openly seek care when they need it as well," said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson says the foundation actively donates to organizations that support the mental health of military members

This morning a check was given to an organization known as 'Shields and Stripes' that helps veterans and military members.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 and you'll be connected with a professional in your area. Calls are accepted 24/7, are free, and callers can remain anonymous if desired.