Father and son help fill the needs of Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Amid a shortage of law enforcement officers, a father/son duo has signed up to be part of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

At a job fair held on Tuesday, Captain Karen Johnson said they’re working to fill nearly 40 deputy vacancies. They were holding on-the-spot interviews.

That number would be two higher if it wasn’t for Mike Leek and Logan Leek. The two have embarked on an 18-week training.

News 3 reporter Angela Bohon caught up with the father and son on Tuesday at the Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Mike, who turns 50 later this week, said “I feel like I can do anything, so why not?”

The idea came about as he got to know some of the VBSO deputies while operating a business called Hogs Tooth Precision Firearms. One of them encouraged him to sign up for the academy at the same time as his son.

“I sat there and said, ‘Wow, that’s kind of what I miss about being in the Marine Corps is the brotherhood and sisterhood that comes along with it,” said Mike, “and so it was a decision that I would do it as well - whether he was doing it or not. It turns out, we were in the same class and here we are!”

Logan said he wasn’t so sure at first, but the more he looked into the career, the more he liked the team aspect.

About the academy, he said, “definitely going to be some challenges along the way, but I’m ready for it.”

Sheriff Rocky Holcomb, stated, “We are excited to have a father-son pair working to become Virginia Beach deputy sheriffs. This is a rarity in our line of work, perhaps happening every 10 or so years. The Leeks are committed to the VBSO and to the citizens of Virginia Beach. I wish them both the best of luck.”

The Leeks are continuing their training alongside 15 others. They’ll learn Virginia law, arrest procedures, ethics, control tactics, emergency vehicle operations, first aid, and more,” VBSO says.

The class will graduate in January.