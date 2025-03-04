Guidepost Montessori School in Virginia Beach to close by end of March

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Guidepost Montessori School in Virginia Beach is closing, school leaders confirmed to WTKR News 3.

Leaders say the school will close its doors by the end of March.

The school offers programs for infants as young as 6 weeks old to children up to 6 years old.

An email was sent to Guidepost Red Mill families informing them of the news, leaders say.

Leaders did not share why the school is closing, though one worker did tell us they are devastated by the news of losing their dream job.