Hampton Roads braces for major snowstorm: lessons learned from past storms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As Hampton Roads prepares for another significant winter storm, officials are reflecting on the past to ensure better outcomes this time around.

The Virginia Beach Public Works Department is currently stocked with more than 1,200 tons of salt, anticipating that it may need to use up to two-thirds—or potentially all—of it, depending on snowfall amounts.

Local resident Bryan McClellan, who has lived in Virginia Beach since the '70s, recalls the heavy snowfall of 2010 as one of the worst he’s witnessed.

Although he believes the community managed reasonably well during the last storm, he expresses concern about how residents will respond this time, particularly with predictions of up to a foot of snow.

“People might go crazy,” he said, acknowledging that many may be inexperienced in driving in snowy conditions.

He cautions that some might attempt to venture out on the roads despite the hazardous weather, emphasizing the importance of staying home.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has already begun preparations, including multi-day snow removal operations. Pre-treatment on major interstates and roads started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Officials noted that the main challenge with this upcoming storm will be its duration, in contrast to previous storms.

Cities across Hampton Roads have been assessing what went wrong during the last storm. For instance, Chesapeake highlighted that icy conditions hindered road-clearing efforts, while Virginia Beach has begun pre-treatment and feels more equipped this time around.

Official Phillip Koetter noted that the current storm is predicted to lack rain prior to the snowfall, enabling better preparation.

Residents are advised to exercise caution during the storm. McClellan reminds travelers that “four-wheel drive isn’t four-wheel stop,” urging everyone to drive slowly and safely.

In Virginia Beach, this is a critical moment as officials take steps to ensure both road safety and community preparedness as the storm approaches.