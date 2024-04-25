Chesapeake man guilty of marijuana DWI near Town Center that left woman dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been found guilty of killing a woman and injuring another while driving under the influence of marijuana near Town Center in Virginia Beach.

A jury found Nathan Poole, a 26-year-old from Chesapeake, guilty of involuntary manslaughter, maiming and driving under the influence on Thursday.

On Aug. 22, 2022, Poole got behind the wheel after using marijuana, prosecutors said. While Poole was driving in the Town Center area, he hit two women: Rosa Blanco and her cousin Concepcion Blanco.

The cousins were leaving a restaurant after celebrating Rosa’s birthday, prosecutors added. They said the women were crossing the street when Poole hit them.

Rosa died at the scene, and while Concepcion survived, she was hospitalized for five weeks and has severe, permanent injuries, prosecutors said.

Video surveillance shows Poole’s vehicle rolling over the women without braking, prosecutors noted.

Police say they conducted field sobriety tests — which indicated that Poole was impaired — and noted that he smelled like burnt marijuana. He admitted using marijuana the morning of the crash, and a toxicology report showed that the level of THC in Poole’s blood indicated “recent use,” police say.

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle says the case is proof that it’s unsafe to drive after using marijuana.

“While there is no forensic standard for THC impairment, the jury clearly rejected the defense’s assertion that Poole was not impaired and sent the message that he should be held accountable for his actions that day,” said Stolle.

Poole was previously convicted for providing false information on a firearm consent form.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.