New details for Something in the Water revealed at Virginia Beach City Council meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water returns to Virginia Beach in October, and the Virginia Beach City Council is working to finalize more details with Pharrell Williams' team as the event draws near.

This year’s edition of Something in the Water will take place on October 12-13, with the festival’s stages set up on the Oceanfront beach at Third and Eighth Streets.

The artist lineup is still undetermined, but the city council expects to receive the list soon.

“They’re still working on a plan to announce the lineup in two weeks, so everyone will know who’s coming,” Councilwoman Amelia Ross-Hammond said.

Days before the concert there will be special screenings of Pharrell’s Lego Movie, Piece by Piece, on October 10 and a celebrity golf tournament at Red Wing Golf Course on October 11, said Ross-Hammond.

The festival started in 2019 at the end of April, to commemorate College Beach Weekend, but this year the event was pushed to October.

It has seen success over the years, even with the cancellations it endured in 2020, 2021, and 2023.

The cancellations in 2020 and 2021 were due to the pandemic, while the 2023 festival was canceled on the last day due to the weather.

Additionally, the 2022 festival moved to Washington D.C. because of an issue with Virginia Beach leadership.

We will follow up as details for Something in the Water continue to come in.