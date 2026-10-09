‘Not Haynes!’: Strelitz retirement brings end to 128-year furniture business, shocking customers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Haynes Furniture and The Dump are closing all their stores after 128 years in business, with the family-owned company’s executive chairman retiring.

E.J. Strelitz, who served as executive chairman, has decided to retire after a lifetime in the furniture business, the family said in a statement to News 3. He plans to spend more time with his children and grandchildren and continue giving back to the communities that have supported the family over the years.

The announcement marks the end of a business that has helped generations of customers furnish their homes.

See previous coverage: Haynes Furniture, The Dump permanently closing after 128 years

At the Haynes Furniture store on Virginia Beach Boulevard, customers were still processing the news Friday as they stopped by for the going-out-of-business sale.

Christina Hayes said she found out about the closure Friday morning.

“I was like, ‘Oh. Oh no! Not Haynes!’” Hayes said.

Hayes said she has years of memories shopping at the store with her family, including buying loveseats, tables, chairs and a bed for one of the children.

Another customer said the news was shocking, recalling the store’s presence before IKEA arrived in the area.

Haynes Furniture and The Dump announced Thursday that all stores would close permanently. The family declined an on-camera interview with News 3 for now.

In its statement, the family expressed gratitude for generations of customers and said it hopes the final sale will be a chance to celebrate that relationship.

The company said its going-out-of-business sales are underway, with discounts on furniture, mattresses, rugs and other items. All inventory must be sold, and selection will depend on what remains available.

Haynes began at locations on Grace Street in Richmond and Main Street in Norfolk. The Strelitz family continued the business through generations.

The family called the closure bittersweet and described the sale as an opportunity to thank customers for their loyalty over the years.

There is no final closing date yet. The family said the stores will remain open until the remaining inventory is sold, and encouraged customers to shop early for the best selection.

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