Officials find no proof of illicit discharge at Lake Conrad following complaints about dead fish

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach and the Department of Environmental Quality say that there is no credible evidence of any illicit discharge at Lake Conrad following complaints from Great Neck residents about the number of fish dying at the lake.

This week, residents told News 3 the high volume of fish dying at the lake recently is unusual—and so is the subsequent odor in the area.

“It was so noxious, I actually had to change the route in which I was going,” resident Anita Miles said while describing her daily walks.

Another homeowner told News 3 that when he noticed the issue of dead fish popping up, he contacted the City of Virginia Beach and the Department of Environment Quality (DEQ).

A spokesperson for the DEQ says a staff member came to look at the site and found nearly 50 dead and decaying fish, specifically largemouth bass and bluegill.

The city says they did not find credible evidence of any illicit discharge at Lake Conrad. According to the city, work that was conducted in the area was determined to be within acceptable standards and practices.

The city added that in July and August, Public Works monitored the dissolved oxygen levels in Lake Conrad. They measured low levels, which can lead to fish kills, the city says.

The cause of the low oxygen levels is under investigation, according to the city.