Point Break Festival returning to Virginia Beach Oceanfront; presale tickets available soon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Point Break Festival is returning to the Oceanfront and fans will have the chance to snag presale tickets in just a few days.

Organizers for the reggae festival, which debuted at the Oceanfront last year, say the next festival will take place on June 21 and June 22. Presale tickets will be available for purchase on Tuesday.

Last year's festival was headlined by Sublime, Wiz Khalifa, and Stephen Marley.

As of right now, an official lineup hasn't been announced. Organizers say the lineup will be shared early next year.