Point Break music festival announces line up performances, tickets on sale Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's the moment everyone has been waiting for since pre-sale tickets dropped last October. The Point Break Music Festival announced its lineup of performances Tuesday morning.

Bands and artists including Collie Buddz, The Movement, Kyle Smith, and One Culture will perform, with headliners Slightly Stoopid and Stick Figure.

Last year's festival was headlined by Sublime, Wiz Khalifa, and Stephen Marley. Back in October, organizers announced that the reggae festival would return June 21-22, 2025.

Tickets for the Point Break Music Festival will go on sale Friday at noon.

