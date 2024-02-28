Renovations begin at Mount Trashmore Park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Renovations are beginning at Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach.

The City of Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation Department is in charge of a $1.6 million project. They're adding playground equipment on the hill with slides going down it, climbers, and nets with safety surfacing. The renovations will add 3,200 square feet to the Kid's Cove.

During the renovations, the current Kid's Cove playground will remain open. A safety barrier will be added near the walking path near the hill.

The City says it will be fully ADA-compliant.

Landscape architect Jason Baines said, "It's going to create a really innovative and imaginative play space - something that’s unique to the city and unique to our region, because we don’t have a lot of places that have the elevation that we have here at Mount Trashmore."

Two of the three stairways are being replaced.

The one near the city seal as well as the one closer to Kid's Cove which has the mural on it, will both be replaced with concrete stairs. Baines said the timber used in the current ones is deteriorating. In case you're wondering, he says there are 72 stairs on the northern side; the new set will have 87. The eastern stairs have 60. They will be relocated and include 45 steps.

Dirt on the hill should be turned in about six to eight weeks from now, Baines said. The entire project should be completed by September or October of this year.

Visitors may also notice the smaller playground off Edwin Drive is also undergoing changes. Crews have removed the old play set and replaced it with new, colorful equipment.

They're adding the finishing touches and say it should be ready by mid-March.