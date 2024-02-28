Virginia Beach looks ahead to '24 Oceanfront festival season, '23 economic impact

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders and entertainment companies are gearing up for festival season at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Audacy says it is still planning to hold a concert during the weekend of April 26-28. Bennett Zier, President of Audacy Virginia says it will be geared toward college students and will feature hip-hop and R&B music.

“We’re delighted to be doing this for Virginia Beach this weekend, and I think it will be an opportunity to bring in up-and-coming bands, new bands, and local bands that everybody loves,” said Zier.

When asked about the lineup, Zier said it will be announced soon, possibly next week. This comes despite Audacy filing for bankruptcy.

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council was briefed on how the last portion of the summer events fared.

Dr. Vincent Magnini, Executive Director of Institutes for Service Research, presented economic impact details of three of 2023’s events which were the MOCA Boardwalk Art Show, Jeep Fest and Neptune Festival.

Magnini stated that Jeep Fest in November had more than 1,400 jeeps registered and that only about a third of the participants were Virginia Beach residents. He added it had an economic impact of $1.33 million to $1.49 million. Jeep Fest is set to return Nov. 8 through 11, 2024.

Neptune Fest which is now in its 50th year had about 212,000 attend over the three-day weekend from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. The research firm says it had an economic impact between $24.5 million to $27.7 million and brought between $1.30 million and $1.43 million in tax revenues for Virginia Beach.

“It’s not a one-off year. This is what the Neptune Festival does: produce those 40-plus diverse, accessible, safe, and welcoming events across the year," Kit Chope, President and CEO of Neptune Festival said.

Chope added that as they celebrate their 50th, they’re looking for photographs and memories from those who attended over the years. He also said there will be a reunion of past Neptune Fest princes and princesses.

A music event called Point Break Festival is promising reggae vibes at the Oceanfront June 1 and 2.

News 3 will update you on event announcements as more information becomes available.

The following is not a conclusive list, but it shows a lot of the events for 2024. It’s from the Beach Events program, sponsored by the City of Virginia Beach and produced by IMGoing.

2024 Beach Events Calendar:

Friday-Saturday, April 5-6 Live! On Atlantic

(17th & 24th Street Parks)

Friday-Saturday, April 12-13 Live! On Atlantic

(17th & 24th Street Parks)

Saturday-Sunday, April 13-14 Bulls & Barrels Beach Rodeo

(On the beach at 2nd Street)

Saturday, April 20 East Coast She-Crab Soup Classic

(24th Street Park)

Friday-Saturday, April 26-27 Live! On Atlantic

(17th & 24th Street Parks)

May

Friday-Saturday, May 3-4 Live! On Atlantic

(17th & 24th Street Parks plus closed streets)

Saturday-Sunday, May 4-5 Atlantic Coast Kite Festival

(On the beach at 17th Street)

Friday-Saturday, May 10-11 Beach Music Weekend

(17th Street Park)

Friday-Saturday, May 10-11 Live! On Atlantic

(17th & 24th Street Parks plus closed streets)

Friday-Saturday, May 10-11 Virginia International PANFest

(24th Street Park)

Friday-Saturday, May 17-18 Live! On Atlantic

(17th & 24th Street Parks plus closed streets)

Friday-Sunday, May 17-19 Monsters on the Beach

(On the beach at 6th Street)

Friday, May 24- Friday, May 31 Live! On Atlantic

(17th & 24th Street Parks plus closed streets andsidewalk acts)

Friday-Sunday, May 24-26 Salute to Summer

(17th, 24th, and 31st Street Parks)

Friday-Sunday, May 31-June 2 USO Weekend

(17th & 24th Street Parks)

June

Friday, June 1 – Sunday, June 30 Live! On Atlantic in the parks plus closed streets and sidewalk acts

Wednesday, June 5 Oceanfront Concert Series #1

Wednesday, June 12 Oceanfront Concert Series #2

Saturday, June 15 Chalk the Walk

(On the boardwalk at 17th Street)

Wednesday, June 19 Oceanfront Concert Series #3

Thursday, June 20 Beach Blanket Cinema #1

(On the beach at 29th Street)

Sunday, June 23

Pride

(31st Street Park)

Tuesday, June 25 – Sunday, June 30 Virginia Legends Live!

(13th, 25th, and 26th Streets)

Thursday, June 27 Beach Blanket Cinema #2

(On the beach at 29th Street)

Friday-Saturday, June 28-29 La Fiesta

(On the beach at 24th Street)

July

Monday, July 1-Wednesday, July 31 Live! On Atlantic in the parks plus closed streets and sidewalk acts

Monday, July 1 – Wednesday, July 31 Virginia Legends Live!

(13th, 25th, and 26th Streets)

Thursday, July 4 Stars & Stripes Celebration

(17th, 24th, and 31st Street parks plus fireworks)

Friday-Saturday, July 5-7 Totally Tribute Music Fest

(17th and 24th Street parks)

Wednesday, July 10 Oceanfront Concert Series #4

Thursday, July 11 Beach Blanket Cinema #3

(On the beach at 29th Street)

Tuesday, July 16-Saturday, July 20 Beach Blanket Cinema Film Festival

(On the beach at 29th Street)

Wednesday, July 17 Oceanfront Concert Series #5

Wednesday, July 24 Oceanfront Concert Series #6

Thursday, July 25 Beach Blanket Cinema #4

(On the beach at 29th Street)

Wednesday, July 31 Oceanfront Concert Series #7

August

Thursday, August 1 Beach Blanket Cinema #5

(On the beach at 29th Street)

Thursday, August 1 – Thursday, August 8 Virginia Legends Live!

(13th, 25th, and 26th Streets)

Thursday, August 1 – Friday, August 30 Live! On Atlantic

in the parks plus closed streets and sidewalk acts

Wednesday, August 7 Oceanfront Concert Series #8

Thursday, August 8 Beach Blanket Cinema #6

(On the beach at 29th Street)

Wednesday, August 14 Oceanfront Concert Series #9

Thursday, August 15 Beach Blanket Cinema #7

(On the beach at 29th Street)

Thursday, August 22 Beach Blanket Cinema #8

(On the beach at 29th Street)

Friday-Saturday, August 23-August 24 Virginia Beach Funk Fest Beach Party

(24th Street Park and beach)

Friday, August 30 – Monday, September 1 Live the Life/Labor Day Weekend

(17th & 24th & 31st Street Parks Music)

September

Sunday, September 1 Live! On Atlantic ends

Wednesday, September 4 Oceanfront Concert Series #10

(17th Street Park)

Wednesday, September 18 Oceanfront Concert Series #11

(17th Street Park)

October

Saturday, October 26 Pumpkins & Pirates at the Park

(17th Street Park)

November

Friday-Monday, November 8-11 VA Beach Jeep Fest

(On the beach from 20th-37th Streets and 29th Street & Atlantic)

Thursday, November 14 Family Bike Night through the Lights

(On the boardwalk from 2nd-22nd Streets)

Friday-November 15-Tuesday, Dec. 31 Holiday Lights at the Beach

(On the boardwalk from 2nd-22nd Streets)

December

Saturday, December 7 Holiday Parade at the Beach

(Along Atlantic Avenue from 15th-25th Streets)

Tuesday, December 31 Last Night on the Town

(Town Center)

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 First Night Holiday Hike