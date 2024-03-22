Ride still happening rain or shine for 8-year-old shot in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Despite Saturday's call for wet weather, a benefit ride at the Oceanfront is still on for a child still recovering at CHKD in Norfolk.

Beginning Saturday at noon, a benefit motorcycle ride will be start at 24th Street for 8-year-old Landyn Davis.

Landyn was shot in the head last month by a stray bullet while he was inside his home.

Raemy Carey and Ryan Moore are organizing the ride. They said it will be happening rain or shine.

"Landyn needs our help regardless," Carey said.

The two have made a contingency plan to host the benefit ride, concert and raffle giveaway inside Baja Cantina located on 23rd Street.

Raemy said the community has stepped up donating over $35,000 worth of raffle prizes with all proceeds going to Landyn's family.

"Crazy prizes are going to be given away, we've got thousand-dollar helmets, we've got winery tours, we've got TVs," Carey said. "We've got anything you can think of motorcycle-related or not we're going to be giving it away regardless of the weather."

T-shirts have also been made for the event that can be purchased on Saturday.