Siblings of Rolin Hill speak out at Virginia Beach City Council meeting on mental health resources

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tears fell during a public comment section of a recent Virginia Beach City Council meeting, as the sisters of Rolin Hill, a 34-year-old man who died following an arrest amid a mental health crisis, called for urgent action and better resources for individuals facing similar challenges.

Chane, and Korey Hill addressed the council to share their brother's story, highlighting the lack of support for mental health in the community. In June 2024, Rolin Hill was arrested for trespassing at a 7-Eleven on Dam Neck Road while experiencing a mental health crisis. Virginia Beach police used wraps to restrain him, and he was still in that restraint when he was transferred to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office at the jail.

According to previous reporting, body camera footage from the incident has raised significant concerns about the circumstances surrounding Hill’s death. Three deputies involved in restraining him have since been charged with second-degree murder and fired from the sheriff's department. New policies have been implemented to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

During the city council meeting, Hill's sisters urged local leaders to take action. "My questions for the city council tonight are, what is the city of Virginia Beach going to do to better combat mental health challenges? Why is there no inpatient facility in Virginia Beach, other than VB Psych, to offer essential services?" Korey asked.

Chane expressed frustration over the lack of communication from city officials: "I would like to know why my family never heard from anyone on the city council. What actions have been taken to address the mental health crises happening all around us? Are there better training programs? Are more beds becoming available?"

Despite the sisters’ poignant requests for assistance and accountability, city council members did not respond following their comments. Attempts to speak with Hill's family for further comment were declined.

The deputies charged in Hill's death are scheduled to face trial later this year.

For ongoing coverage of this case and mental health issues in Virginia Beach, stay tuned to our updates.