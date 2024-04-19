Virginia Beach apartment complex has had 3 fires in a decade; why?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach apartment complex Legends at the Beach has seen three fires in the last decade.

On Thursday, flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from one of the two-story apartment buildings. A total of 8 apartments were damaged, leaving 13 people, 3 dogs and 6 cats displaced, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Officials say no one was injured.

Legends at the Beach also had fires in 2015 and 2021.

Web Staff

VBFD concluded that the fire started because of discarded smoking materials in a stairwell trashcan.

In fact, one firefighter said that all three fires were caused by someone throwing out smoking materials.

"It's absolutely preventable," said the Virginia Beach Fire Department Assistant Chief, Norman Williams. "First, make sure if you're smoking your cigarette or whatever you're smoking, you put it completely out and dispose of the ashes."

After the 2021 fire, officials told News 3's investigative team that there were no firewalls or fire-stops in the complex to slow down the spread of fire. Chief Williams told reporter Angela Bohon that Legends still did not have those preventions in the affected building on Thursday.