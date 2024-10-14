Virginia Beach city council will discuss a contract for Something in the Water 2025 this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 'Something in The Water' was set to make a splash this month, but unfortunately, it got postponed for another year.

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council will look at contract conditions so the show can go on next year.

D. Nachnani of Coastal Edge told News 3 he was looking forward to the concert as a concertgoer and business owner.

"Something In the Water is more than just a festival it's an experience that cascades throughout our whole community," explained Nachnani.

When news spread that 'Something In The Water' was postponed until April 2025, disappointment set in.

Nachnani says oceanfront businesses rely on big events like this.

"The Neptune Festival for example provided over nineteen million dollars of taxpayer revenue to the city of Virginia Beach," said Nachnani.

Thirty thousand local and out-of-town guests were expected for the two-day music festival this year.

Nachnani says the city, Pharrell's team, and business owners came together to make sure money wasn't lost.

"The city of Virginia Beach mobilized and used their contracted beach events and they were able to activate each of the parks with locals like BJ Griffin and Gabe Nyles," added Nachnani.

The city also brought in a big soccer tournament to make up for the postponed concert.

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council will focus on next year's Something in the Water.

"We're going to ask for maybe a 3-5 year contract we are going to ask that the dates become known and the acts that they are going to have here and we will know by Dec. 31 and just to have a more proactive seat at the table in terms of planning and getting our liaisons more involved," Said Mayor Bobby Dyer of Virginia Beach.

Nachnani says he looks forward to next year's festival.

"Honestly I'd love to have something like that every weekend in different quadrants of our city just to celebrate what we already know and how great our city is," said Nachnani.