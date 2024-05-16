Virginia Beach firefighters, lifeguards train for water rescues ahead of Memorial Day weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As we approach Memorial Day, the unofficial start to Summer, lifeguards and firefighters in Virginia Beach are working together to train for water rescues.

On Thursday at Croatan Beach, members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department and Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service held a joint exercise, practicing mock rescues using jet skis or personal rescue watercraft.

“It is just so important that we are able to work together seamlessly because we don’t get together on scenes that are calm and relaxed," Tom Gill, the President and Chief of Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, said. "We get together when bad things are happening; crises are happening; lives are on the line and that’s why this training is so important.”

Gill explained they are still hiring lifeguards, but he’s confident they’ll be fully staffed this summer. He said it’s in part because of the higher pay they’re able to offer after signing a new contract with the City of Virginia Beach.

VBLS lifeguards make $17.25 to start and training is free. He said the goal is to have about 225 lifeguards and supervisors covering the resort beaches including Croatan and the North End. He estimates there are about 150-175 with several dozen training this weekend.

“Two weeks before Memorial Day weekend, we put guards on the resort beach,” Gill added. “We have 15 during the weekend and 12 during the week.”

Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service is credited for making 800 water rescues last year.