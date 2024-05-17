Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Beach honors fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week

vb law enforcement officer memorial ceremony 2024.jpg
Posted at 6:25 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 18:25:12-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It is National Police Week. It’s a time when community members honor the men and women who protect and serve our communities and remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Friday, at the Virginia Beach Law Enforcement Memorial on 35th Street, city officials, law enforcement officers, and families of the fallen gathered for a ceremony.

President of Virginia Wesleyan University, Dr. Scott Miller, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate, Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney spoke at the event.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Virginia Visions