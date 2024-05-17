Virginia Beach honors fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It is National Police Week. It’s a time when community members honor the men and women who protect and serve our communities and remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Friday, at the Virginia Beach Law Enforcement Memorial on 35th Street, city officials, law enforcement officers, and families of the fallen gathered for a ceremony.

President of Virginia Wesleyan University, Dr. Scott Miller, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate, Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney spoke at the event.