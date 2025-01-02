Virginia Beach judge sentences man for 8 years in connection to 2021 Oceanfront shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of the men involved in a deadly night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in March 2021 was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges.

Devon Dorsey pleaded guilty to four counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, and reckless handling of a firearm resulting in injury.

On March 26, 2021, two people were fatally shot, and at least eight others were wounded in separate incidents at the Oceanfront.

Previous coverage: Officer who shot, killed Donovon Lynch at Oceanfront acted in self-defense

Donovon Lynch shooting deemed self-defense

One of the victims who had been shot in the foot testified in court on Thursday. She said she does not know Dorsey but believes everyone deserves a second chance. "I forgive him for what he's done."

Surveillance videos from that night were shown in court.

Dorsey, of Virginia Beach, was one of several charged in the incidents. According to records, Ahmon Adams was sentenced to 10 years in the fall of 2023, and Nyyquez Tyyon Baker was sentenced to more than four years.

Previous coverage: Family of Deshayla Harris mourns after Oceanfront killing

Family mourns death of Deshayla Harris

Dorsey's attorney, Andrew Sacks, said after sentencing, "The bulk of this is behind him. He does have some time to complete, but all things considered, I think it was a very fair sentence." Sacks added, "He didn’t just go down there with the intent to shoot people. Somebody fired a weapon at him."

Sacks said in court that the fight broke out after a man spat on Dorsey.

The prosecutor said in closing that this had a ripple effect. She said, "Each and every shot was a choice."

Also testifying were Dorsey's mother and grandmother, while his young daughter waited in the courtroom with other family members, who said, "Love you" to Dorsey as he left the courtroom to go back to jail.