Virginia Beach leaders launch road safety plan to reduce deadly crashes

The Local Road Safety Plan for Virginia Beach, approved in November, marks a significant step forward in enhancing road safety in the city. This pioneering plan, spanning over 100 pages, is designed to address critical safety issues on local roadways.

Its four primary objectives focus on the following areas:



reducing fatal and serious crashes

maximizing funding opportunities

promoting public awareness

creating an affordable approach

Work on the Road Safety Plan began in 2023 in response to an alarming trend of rising traffic fatalities, even as the overall number of crashes decreased. This initiative was further propelled by the city's efforts to secure federal safety grants, which often require a comprehensive local road safety action plan.

Katie Shannon from Virginia Beach Public Works and Engineering noted that the merging of these two initiatives has resulted in a robust and actionable plan aimed at improving road safety across the city.

“Our overall goal is to reduces crashes, serious and fatal crashes, by half by 2055,” said Shannon.

Shannon says they are aware of the increase in pedestrian/bicyclists at fault accidents that Virginia Beach police announced in November. The plan will eventually look at enforcement and infrastructure but first, they want to approach with education.

“We’re looking in 2025, to work with our communications department… and come out with some public safety announcements and some education of both… essentially everyone that uses the road,” she added.

Some key roads the city potentially plans to look at and make safety adjustments:

“Education is a big point,” said Jim McElligot with Drive Safe Hampton Roads. His biggest thing for all that use the roads is to know what they can and cannot do.

Another project aiming to help keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe is the Virginia Beach Trail Program.The $14.9 million, 12-mile-long project will provide a path from Newtown Road to Town Center, and has an elevated pedestrian bridge over Independence Blvd. Right now, officials say it is actively under design. Phase one is tentatively planned to wrap up in 2029.