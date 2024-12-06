Virginia Beach police sees uptick in serious crashes in which pedestrians, bicyclists are at fault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Recent data from Virginia Beach police shows an increase in serious crashes in which pedestrians and/or bicyclists are at fault.

News 3 spoke with Master Police Officer C.M. Wilson with VBPD, who explained that a pedestrian or bicyclist can be considered at fault if they’re not paying attention and, maybe, not following the rules of the road.

"Basically, [pedestrians and bicyclists should] treat themselves as a vehicle. [They should be] paying attention to stop signs, paying attention to traffic lights. At the end of the day, the ultimate thing that we’re concerned about is everyone’s safety," said Officer Wilson.

Just last month, a man was killed in an accident on Indian River Road after police say he failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Virginia Beach police shared data with News 3 on serious crashes between pedestrians or bicyclists and cars in the city. So far this year, pedestrians or bicyclists have been at fault for 86% of those crashes—a 10% jump from last year.

Melvin Tendilla, who commutes on his bike, says raising awareness and educating the public can help ensure safety on the roads.

"There has to be an understanding between road users that the roads are not just for drivers and cyclists and everyone has the right to use them," said Tendilla.

He shared with News 3 that he lost his nephew in an accident earlier this year.

Police say he was hit while crossing Princess Anne Road.

Tendilla says the subject hits close to home. He wants everyone to be safe and is hoping for change.

Liz Schleeper, President of Bike Norfolk, says their mission is to help in educating and supporting local bicyclists in South Hampton Roads. She says they have a victim fund for families who experience losing a loved one like this.

"So this is for everyone, whether the person is at fault or not," says Schleeper. "As active transportation users—and by active transportation, I mean bicyclists, people who walk, those who take scooters, maybe those who travel with skateboards—we're all navigating as minorities out there, so we want to support each other."

