Virginia Beach leaders meet for update on Something in the Water progess

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council is meeting on Tuesday for an update on the status of the “Something in the Water” music festival and its commitment to the city.

It’s been a point of contention since festival organizers missed a Dec. 31 deadline to drop a line up and start ticket sales. The deadline was a stipulation in a contract between the city of Virginia Beach and Something in the Water.

After the deadline was missed, city council voted last week to give festival organizers more time. They’re also requiring weekly check-ins — and Tuesday's is the first since then.

News 3 reporter Angela Bohon is in the meeting now. Earlier, she talked with a business at the Oceanfront to ask what this could mean for them. The general manager of the Moxy Hotel loves the idea of festivals coming in the “shoulder season.”

"You know, on those off-seasons, many of us are just trying to keep the lights on and stuff like ‘Something in the Water’ and ‘Point Break’ and what that means is critical for us," said Matthew Korgsund, Moxy Hotel's general manager.

News 3 has been extensively covering the issue, especially due to its major economic impact in the city. Additionally, the festival has been a highly-anticipated event since Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams launched the inaugural SITW back in 2019.

This article will be updated with Angela's live reports on the future of Something in the Water.