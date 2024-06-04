VSP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia State Police (VSP) said it was investigating after a fatal multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-64 Saturday.

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m., at the 286-mile marker in Virginia Beach, according to VSP.

VSP said a 2021 Kawasaki ZX636K motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it ran into the rear of a 2019 Alfa Romeo.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach City Council to discuss ways to prevent youth violence in Level Green

Virginia Beach City Council to discuss ways to prevent youth violence in Level Green

The motorcycle driver was thrown from their bike and struck by a 2023 Nissan Kicks.

The driver of the motorcycle, Samuel R Stoy, 25, of Norfolk, died at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators said speed was being considered as a cause of the crash.