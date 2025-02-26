What to keep in mind with high energy bills this winter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The winter season has been colder than usual this year, and many are starting to feel the impact with high energy bills.

"It’s a little scary," explains Kimberlyn Munoz, Virginia Beach resident. "Because Dominion is all we have. We don’t have any other electricity provider."

Munoz told News 3 that her bill went from around $200 to nearly $600 dollars, over the course of a few months.

"How am I going to pay it next time? How am I going to keep paying this?" Munoz asked.

Watch related coverage: Achieving your dreams starts by setting these financial goals in 2025

Achieving your dreams starts by setting these financial goals in 2025

"January and February have ushered in historic cold temperatures in Hampton Roads, Eastern Virginia and even Northeastern North Carolina," explained Cherise Newsome, Dominion Energy Spokesperson.

Newsome says Dominion Energy has noticed an increase in demand to keep homes warm. She also said that share rates have not changed.

Currently, Dominion Energy rates in Virginia are 17% below the national average. To help offset some of the costs—they are offering assistance with their energy share program.

"During the winter months up to $600 dollars in bill assistance," Newsome said.

Watch related coverage: Water assistance program helps struggling families pay water bill

Water assistance program helps struggling families pay water bill

The program is not income restricted and those eligible will also get a free home energy assessments and free energy efficiency upgrades to save on energy costs.

For Munoz, she will continue to reach out, making sure her bills are all paid and accounted for.

"We’re going to try again to pay half of the amount owed and gonna try and pay it early and give them a call and see what they can do," Munoz said.

Watch related coverage: Are balance transfers the best way to pay off debt? We looked into it.

Are balance transfers the best way to pay off debt? We looked into it.

On the topic of smart meters, News 3 reached out to Dominion Energy to make sure they all read accurate energy consumption rates. The program to replace old meters began in 2009 and was completed last year.

It's recommended that you read those meters to see if there is an unusual pattern, so it can be addressed.