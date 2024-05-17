Interactive Bridgerton fan experience coming to 6 Hampton Roads Verizon stores

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lady Whistledown has a very important announcement for all Bridgerton fans: Six Hampton Roads Verizon stores will be holding pop-up fan experiences to celebrate the release of season 3!

The experiences start with fans scanning a QR code on a “Bridgerton-themed mirror,” which will launch an AR portal view of the mirror and virtually take fans to the famous Bridgerton estate, Verizon says.

There will also be Bridgerton merch available to buy, including Bridgerton phone cases inspired by Lady Whistledown, Penelope, and more, Verizon added.

The following Hampton Roads Verizon stores will have pop-up experiences between Thursday and next week, Verizon says:



Hampton store at 1812 W. Mercury Blvd.

Williamsburg store at 4950 Monticello Ave.

Chesapeake hub store at 1224 Greenbrier Pky., Suite 230

Suffolk’s Harbour View store at 5899 Harbour View Blvd.

Virginia Beach’s Hilltop store at 1628 Laskin Rd., Suite 700

Virginia Beach store at 3996 Virginia Beach Blvd.

As of right now, it's unclear which days the pop-up experiences will "pop up" at each listed location.

The third season of Bridgerton comes out Thursday on Netflix.