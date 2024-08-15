Watch Now
News

Actions

'It was like she was brainwashed:' Va. mom on daughter's use of Discord

Game Developers Conference 2023
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — A Northern Virginia mom is calling for more protections for children online, including the social media platform Discord, after her daughter used the site.

Discord lets people chat online in conversations of interest to the users, but the mom, Leslie, says her daughter was part of chats that were disturbing.

Watch related coverage: Parents and experts warn of online gaming dangers

Parents and experts warn of online gaming dangers

"My daughter was encouraged to cut herself and to take pictures. She was told it was beautiful," said Leslie, who asked News 3 to protect her identity and only use her first name.

Leslie says her daughter was sent violent pornography on Discord and was in groups where she was told to take her own life.

Eventually, things got so bad that she attempted suicide, but survived. It was her second attempt.

"She was very angry with us. She thought that we were her enemies and these online chat groups were her friends and it was like she was brainwashed," said Leslie.

Her daughter was particularly vulnerable because they're a military family, said Leslie.

"It takes them a while to find friends, so they're susceptible to online predatory groups," said Leslie.

Watch related coverage: Youth violence showing up online; Virginia Beach police, community talk solutions

Youth violence showing up online, Virginia Beach police, community talk solutions

This story and others like it have now gotten the attention of Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia).

This week, he sent a letter to the CEO of Discord, urging them to devote more resources to prevent children from being targeted online.

Last year, the FBI issued an alert saying groups online were deliberately targeting minors to extort them into recording or live-streaming them hurting themselves.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Discord said, in part, "These groups and actions are horrendous. They have no place on Discord, or in society as a whole. Discord was the first platform to proactively detect and report one of these groups to law enforcement, and we haven’t stopped fighting them, and groups like them, since."

They also directed us to the resources they have on their website to try and protect teens and children, including sensitive content filters that can blur messages.

Leslie says her daughter is doing better now and is in college.

She hopes Congress will take further action and pass the Kids Online Safety Act, which would enact requirements to protect children online.

"These digital platforms need to be regulated. They need to be liable for what's on their platforms and that children should be protected," she said.

More local news
carmen johnson

Portsmouth

Portsmouth officer found guilty of DUI sentenced to 10 days in jail

Web Staff
IMG_0375.jpg

Norfolk

Latest renderings for new Norfolk casino on display for City Hall meeting

David Lance
Poster image - 2024-08-15T151716.845.jpg

Investigations

More chiropractic care denials for veterans leave them furious

Margaret Kavanagh
FullSizeRender.jpg

Virginia Beach

VBPD officer shoots, kills man who charged at him with a knife, police say

Web Staff
Head lice treatment and prevention

Health

Head lice can crawl through the start of the school year

Jen Lewis
IMG_0985.jpg

Virginia Beach

Father who abducted kids in VB stabbed their mother and his stepdaughter: VBPD

Madeline Miller
Virginia Musical Museum & Music Hall of Fame

Hometown History

A look at the famous artists in the Virginia Musical Museum & Music Hall of Fame

Myles Henderson
Screenshot 2024-08-14 at 1.23.49 PM.png

Norfolk

Bodycam video shows Norfolk man's arrest that led to lawsuit

Brendan Ponton

Virginia Beach

VB children abducted by father injured in crash; 1 dies at hospital: Police

Web Staff
vlcsnap-2024-08-14-23h35m12s882.png

Chesapeake

HRT shows off 4 potential high-capacity transit plans for Chesapeake

Jay Greene
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Sports

Bethel product Owusu-Koramoah receives contract extension from Browns

Marc Davis
INDIAN RIVER FOOTBALL

Sports

Indian River looks to 'climb the mountain' in 2024

Marc Davis

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device