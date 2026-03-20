Kings Dominion's new chaperone policy to start the season; Hanover sheriff addresses potential 'teen takeover'

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion has a temporary chaperone policy in place to kick off the 2026 season as the Hanover County Sheriff's Office responds to social media posts referencing a potential "teen takeover" event at the park on opening day.

The sheriff's office said it is aware of the circulating posts and is proactively coordinating with Kings Dominion and public safety partners. Law enforcement will have an increased presence in and around the park and surrounding areas on opening day, Saturday, March 21.

"Disorderly conduct, fighting, trespassing, or any criminal behavior will not be tolerated," the sheriff's office said in a statement. Those who engage in unlawful or disruptive behavior "should expect swift enforcement action," the statement added.

Under the temporary chaperone policy, which is in effect through Sunday, April 5, all guests 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone who is at least 21 years old. The chaperone must remain with their group for the entire visit. A change from years past, the policy now applies from the moment the park opens.

All chaperones must present a valid ID with date of birth. Each chaperone may not accompany more than 5 guests ages 17 or younger.

Any guest 17 or younger found inside the park without a qualifying chaperone will be "immediately subject to removal from the park." Kings Dominion security will be using surveillance cameras and body-worn cameras.

"We appreciate your cooperation and partnership in helping us maintain a safe, enjoyable experience for all guests," the Kings Dominion policy states.

The sheriff's office noted that recent incidents across the country involving similar "takeover" events have led to significant disruptions for businesses and negatively impacted visitors trying to enjoy time with family and friends.

Anyone with information regarding potential "takeover" activity in Hanover County is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 804-365-6140.

Kings Dominion opens for the 2026 season on Saturday, March 21. Click here to read more about the park's 2026 season.