Last-minute shoppers pack stores before Christmas Eve

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — It’s crunch time for shoppers as many are doing their last minute holiday shopping.

"It’s been hectic and there was a lot of people around store," said Scott, a shopper who didn't want to give a last name.

"Just getting stocking stuffers for my on because its his first Christmas. He’s really into Winnie the Pooh and I couldn’t find it anywhere," added Destini.

Watch: How good are your present wrapping skills?

How are your gift-wrapping skills? We put shoppers to the test

"I’m looking for a skateboard for my granddaughter. It’s on her list," said Tom.

Skateboards are a big seller for Coastal Edge.

"We’re selling a lot more skateboards during the holiday season," said D. Nachnani, owner of Coastal Edge.

According to Nerd Wallet, this year could bring record holiday sales with Americans expected to shell out more than $201 billion. That's 10 percent more than last year.

Nachnani says flannels have been a big seller this holiday season.

Watch: Air travel expected to break records this holiday season

Air travel expected to break more records this holiday season

"In the last 10 days, we’ve done more than we’ve done in a month. Since last pay day on Friday, it’s been really busy. We’re offering free coffee, donuts and deals. People are coming out and buying more than just one item," Nachnani said.

Shoppers say they are most looking forward to:

"My son opening his gifts for the first time. Even though he won’t remember it, it brings me joy," Destini said.

"Spending time with family, watching the little ones open their gifts and see smiles on their faces," Tom said.