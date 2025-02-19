Live blog: Snowfall arrives in Hampton Roads

News 3 will update this article with media of snowfall across Hampton Roads.

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says widespread snow will blanket the region through this afternoon and evening. The widespread snow will taper off late tonight. Some sleet will mix in near the Albemarle Sound with mainly rain for the southern Outer Banks.

Most of the region will get 6” to 10” of snow accumulation, with some localized areas seeing 10”+. Snow totals will be lower as you travel north, west of I-95, and as you head down the Outer Banks.

12:37 p.m. — Snow finally hits the beach, seen falling on Town Center in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach is notorious for its ability to avoid snowfall, not this time!

12:17 p.m. — Snowfall starts up in Norfolk, botanical garden closes early

Attendees had to leave the Norfolk Botanical Garden before the snow started to fall around noon.

12:17 p.m. — Snow starts coming down hard in downtown Elizabeth City

Will Thomas is the first News 3 reporter to be in the midst of heavier snow!

12:16 p.m. — Snow starts to accumulate in Hampton

Kelsey Jones filmed this while waiting to go live for our noon broadcast.

12:12 — Hampton crews ready to clear parking lots in anticipation of snowfall

This won't be the last snow plow you see today. Crews in Hampton are ready to keep the parking lots clear.

12:05 p.m. — Minor flurries fall in Chesapeake

Snow finally made its way to Virginia! It might not be much but this is just the start.

11:31 a.m. — Snow begins to fall on downtown Elizabeth City.

News 3's Michael Woodward threw together some cool drone and handheld shots of Elizabeth City as snow began to touch down.