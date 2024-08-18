Local movie producer puts Pungo, Virginia Beach on the map in new movie

A local movie producer and director is putting the area of Pungo, Virginia Beach on the map.

The movie "Lost in Pungo" was shot in the rural area of Pungo.

It’s a drama about a car crash survivor with amnesia who hides from two detectives in Pungo.

It stars actors that include Leon Griffin, Ethan Marten, Lareon Brent Jr., Lamont Ferguson, John Smith and Gina Owens.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to producer and director Butch Maier about the project.

"I’ve always driven through Pungo and noticed its beauty and had an idea of someone surviving a car wreck and put those two ideas together. My production company, Sumbadhat, we make movies in Coastal Virginia," Maier said.

Maier says the movie will be released this fall on a streaming platform. His previous movies have been released on platforms like Peacock and Tubi.