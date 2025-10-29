Looking back at decades of memories as WTKR celebrates 75 years of broadcasting

NORFOLK, Va. — WTKR is celebrating 75 years of broadcasting from its Norfolk location, marking decades of memorable moments — some more unusual than others.

Former WTKR meteorologist Dave Parker is from Hampton Roads.

"I grew up watching channel 3, so this was my hometown station," Parker said. "I knew I always wanted to work here and work with some of the people who I grew up with, like Ed Hughes and Jane Gardner."

Norfolk Familiar faces of WTKR as we celebrate our 75th Kurt Williams

Former WTKR News anchor Leanne Rains worked alongside legendary anchor Jane Gardner during her time at the station and shares why she stood out.

"Well, Jane was a total class act," Rains said. "Jane was one of those women who'd come up in the business when it was kind of tough to be a woman in the business. So she had to have a really strong spine. She had to be a little tough, and a big example for me."

Rains recalled their conversations before newscasts.

"She and I would talk a lot doing makeup before our newscasts in the green room. We shared a lot with each other," Rains said.

Parker started at WTKR in 1997, working weekends before moving to mornings alongside Rains, Beverly Kidd and Bob Matthews. He remembers the intense coverage during major weather events.

"In terms of weather, I think it was Isabel, I remember sleeping on the floor for a couple of nights, and there was food that was brought in. It was a long, long couple of days," Parker said.

The weather deck memories

The station's rooftop weather deck created many memorable moments over the years. Former meteorologist Jeff Rucker vividly remembers broadcasting from the top of the station.

"How can I forget the weather deck?" Rucker said. "I remember wearing a parka, Kurt in the middle of doing the weather forecast on the roof — with the wind going like that!"

Not all weather deck memories involved actual weather forecasting. Greg Padgett, who had gardening interests, installed planters on the roof.

Greg Padgett's hilarious on-air weather deck moment

"I think just one day I was watering, and y'all came to me a little early, and the vantage point of the camera sometimes can really distort things," Padgett said. To the viewer— it might have looked like he was watering the garden in another way. "Yeah, and maybe some people do that in their garden, but I wouldn't recommend it personally."

Broadcasting without power

WTKR goes on air with no power in '97

One of the most challenging moments came when the station lost power during a major storm. The team refused to let technical difficulties stop their newscast.

"They pull up the live trucks. Jan Callaghan and I anchor the news that night in two folding chairs in the freezing cold alley. Greg Padgett was doing weather," Rains said.

Padgett recalled the improvised broadcast during the nor'easter.

"We had to kind of shoot from the hip and make it happen. But it was important to get the weather out still and let people know what was going on with the storm. It was a pretty decent nor'easter," Padgett said.

Rains emphasized the station's commitment to serving viewers regardless of circumstances.

"It was not pretty, but what was amazing to me is, most television stations maybe would have said, that's it — we got no power — we can't do a newscast. Not channel 3," Rains said.

Padgett reflected on the station's enduring character throughout its 75-year history: "I think that's the one thing about WTKR when you're looking back at 75 years, that it's been resilient."

Watch the video below of a fun, on-air blooper reel, which includes moments over WTKR's 75-year history!