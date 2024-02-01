Sen. Warner shares thoughts on possible U.S. response to deadly drone attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said he is not in favor of the U.S. getting involved in a war with Iran.

News 3 asked the Senator about this when he spoke with reporters Thursday.

As News 3 has reported, three U.S. soldiers were killed in Jordan over the weekend by a drone attack and dozens more were injured.

Scripps News US will respond to drone attack that killed 3 troops, Kirby says Scripps News Staff

The attack is believed to be from Iran-backed militants and is the latest escalation in fighting in the Middle East since Hamas attacked Israel last October.

Warner said he wants to see the U..S respond but also said the U.S. needs to be careful in its response.

“We have been mostly focused in Yemen on taking out their missile-launching capacity. I think we may need to go to the command and control because simply taking out their missile-launching capacity is not enough," Warner explained. "I think we will see action soon. Whether that is 24, 48, 72 hours I don’t know. But I think it’s better to get this right than to simply do it quickly."

National Politics Kaine responds to drone attack that killed U.S. service members Colter Anstaett

News 3 has also spoken to Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and Virginia Congresswoman Jan Kiggans about the drone attack.

Kaine said he, too, is not in favor of war. Kiggans said she is a big believer in peace through strength, and we're now seeing what happens when the country portrays weakness.