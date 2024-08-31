NASCAR drops Richmond race for Mexico. Fans fire off emails in disgust: 'I'll NEVER watch races again'

RICHMOND, Va. -- NASCAR executive vice president and chief venue and racing innovations officer Ben Kennedy announced Tuesday that NASCAR was replacing one of Richmond's two racing weekends with a stop in Mexico. As a result, Richmond Raceway’s lone NASCAR race will take place Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.

Richmond’s lone NASCAR race next year will be Saturday August 16th@NASCAR @RichmondRaceway @CBS6 — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) August 29, 2024

It did not take long for Richmond racing fans to share their voices about the decision. Scroll down to read some of the emails sent to the CBS 6 Newsroom following NASCAR's decision to drop a Richmond race.

Michele Logan

Dear Nascar. I might be coming to an end with racing. Slowly but surely "The Powers that Be" can be proud. I'm sure I'm not the only one. I know there has to be changes over time, but this is going too far. Taking revenue away from towns and fans who have counted on NASCAR. There are those of us who in no way can afford or would want to travel outside the States. Not to mention how dangerous it is in Mexico. The enjoyment of the race is already ruined with the politics and money. It's not about who's the best, it's who has the $$$. And Now this. I know this will fall on deaf ears, because you're only thinking of The Almighty $$, Not all the Loyal Fans that made NASCAR what it is!!! I'm glad I can remember when NASCAR was Great American Racing.

Susan Pierson

This is one of the worst things NASCAR has ever done to the racing fans and supporters of Cup racing. 👎to this plan.

Scott Leitzel

My family and I attended both Richmond races for probably 30 years then they did away with the night races, and this is when we quit going. Now they want to take a race away and run it in Mexico. What a shame. This is why I am no longer the NASCAR fan that I used to be. I remember the day that the race tracks were filled to capacity and it was hard to get a ticket. What happened to those days? Today you are lucky to see the stands half full. NASCAR has become a joke and it's sad.

Jim Freeman

NASCAR continues to search the globe for new fans, as they lose those who have been faithful followers. The empty seats NASCAR is currently experiencing cannot be attributed to racing promoters, but to the dictatorial manner in which NASCAR runs the program. They do not regard and hear the wisdom of team owners, who can offer capable advice. The "sound of silence" will soon be heard by NASCAR. They may soon realize racing is no longer the choice of sports fans, sad but true. A major loss for Richmond, one of America's greatest racing venues.

Lloyd Walker

It's hard to fault NASCAR for wanting to expand their brand internationally, just like Formula 1 has expanded into the US and Asia. At least Mexico City has a real race course, not like the Rose Bowl's ridiculous go-kart track. If this works out, we could see further expansions until perhaps almost all US tracks only have one race per season.

Claude Perkins

NASCAR has done more in recent years to ruin the sport for fans, from their stupid playoff format to moving race dates and eliminating tracks. Now they think going out of the country will build their brand. What's next, a race in Australia? This sport is an American racing series, NOT Formula One!!! Not to mention the added travel expense. It increases the cost for smaller teams, who may not have the financial means to do this. NASCAR brags about cost containment, but then incurs more travel and fuel costs. I guess to them it is all about their bottom line. Now teams must buy franchises to be assured starting spots, and fans must purchase streaming packages in order to watch races not nationally carried on network television. It's all about the money and they don't give a hoot if it economically hurts tracks or local economies that have stuck with them for decades!!! It stinks plain and simple!!!

Todd Steiner

I was a season ticket holder at Richmond International Raceway for 20 years. I have been to more than 50 races at the track. In recent years the racing has gotten boring and the overall entertainment package for the weekend was lacking. 10-15 years ago the weekend at the track was a Wednesday to Sunday camping trip. There was plenty to do at the track. But in recent years they have reduced the fan area and have had difficulty selling out the races. There is little support from the surrounding community. If the Richmond area doesn’t support the track by filling the stands they will lose the remaining race at some point, as has happened at other places around the country.

Cheryl Procopio

Is NASCAR out of their freaking minds!!!!!! Leaving Richmond for Mexico of all places!!!! I was a fan until the rules started to change, little by little you could see it. Then, the Bubba fiasco, really? 🙄, now this???? I'm so done with NASCAR!!! Totally out, done, good-bye.

Greg Pearson

My opinion? Richmond doesn't care about tourism revenue. Richmond city leaders proved they cared nothing for tourism when they spent tax payer money to destroy one of Richmond's greatest tourist draws: Monument Avenue. Richmond proved that it didn't care about their veterans or their history when they removed veteran's memorials for no valid historical or moral reasons (the reasons given by the city leaders and racial activists were historically and factually incorrect). Richmond has proven many times they do not care about money, facts, historical ties or tradition. What makes your editors think that the city leaders actually care about losing a race event they never attended anyway.



William Doyle

Richmond race moved to Mexico will be the beginning of the end for NASCAR. The idiot who came up with this idea should resign, and save his pesos.

George Drozak

It appears that NASCAR is doing everything it can to completely destroy racing in the places that have been the backbone of the sport. The changes in format and the changes in the cars NASCAR has and continues to make have transformed the sport into just about the level as professional wrestling. The cars today are just about like F1 vehicles with car bodies that are supposed to be Stock cars. Garbage the rules and officiating is slated towards what teams NASCAR wants to win.

Brice Meadows

Not another Road Course. If I want to watch Road Course racing I will watch Indy cars, Formula 1, Grand Prix not NASCAR. There are too many Road Course races now. Why is NASCAR backing away from ovals? Is that not what NASCAR was founded on? It's like they are trying to drive away their most die hard fans.

Ken Ramsey

NASCAR is going to lose their base support eventually. NASCAR has always been a Southern sport but is inching away from its roots to its own detriment. Most fans don't understand their vision for the future. On another note, local dirt tracks are doing great!!

Nicholas Hardie

I started going when it was a dirt track back in the fifties. For some reason I started losing interest about 10 years ago in racing. I think too much money has definitely been a main reason for lack of interest. Too many Henderick and Joe Gibbs cars, and other owners with too much to invest. Therefore they control the majority of the finishes. Also the younger generations don’t care about racing like in the old days. I hate to see the economy suffer with the loss of the race but otherwise I could care less.

Donald Newton

Turning their backs on the fans has got them the ratings they deserve. Go ahead and move 25 races to Mexico. I've watched my last one. Thank you WTVR.

Rex Smith

I'm going back to local dirt tracks, NASCAR has become more interested in growing their base than providing safe and fair races at the proven venues like Richmond. It has had a loyal fan base for many years and the local economy depends on the revenue generated by the two events. The inconsistency with the rules has many fans shaking their heads at some of the official calls, both during and after the race and including taking a race away from an American city and give it to Mexico. I just don't get why NASCAR can capitalize on the loyal fans at the same time not showing any loyalty back to their fans.

Shannon Butler

I think that this is the worst decision NASCAR could have ever made. From NASCAR's beginnings to now seeing them take away the revenue from the USA and give it to Mexico is sicking. We are taking care of all their illegal immigrants now what else do we need to do? I'M VERY DISAPPOINTED IN NASCAR!

Shelia Russell

This is maybe the dumbest thing NASCAR has come up with in years. With everything going on here, the cost of traveling in Mexico and the cost of living rising just how many Americans do you think will go there to watch? With all the illegal border crossings because of "gangs" and a "poor country" and Kamala's still undetermined Root Cause still not explained, how much money will NASCAR lose with this move?

Becky Anhold

Regarding Richmond losing one of the 2 NASCAR races next year. As a fan, I feel like I have seen it coming for a long time. We used to enjoy attending race weekends at Richmond in May and September. The weather was typically on point, the track President was FAN CENTERED, and long standing friendships were forged. But as time went on, it appeared that NASCAR turned its attention to TV spots for their schedules. I get it, marketing drives the schedules. Before you knew it, races were moved to March and August. Who wants to suffer in the sweltering Richmond heat in August? From there, we watched campsites and seats become emptier. My devotion to racing is dwindling and it makes me sad.

Brian Landes

I heard what Denny Hamlin said when asked about Richmond possibly losing a race date and I believe he said that the fans need to show more support?? It wasn't too long ago both Richmond races drew over 100,000 fans per race. Maybe NASCAR should worry about putting a better product on the track for fans to support and at the tracks that made NASCAR so popular, don't forget about the fans that have been supporting the sport for years.

Barbara Rollison

This is ridiculous! Once again jobs being taken away and given to another country. This just is one more nail in the coffin. I used to have season tickets for both races but after France and his cronies started changing everything I decided to cancel my tickets. Now since they are taking one of our races I will NEVER watch the races or support any of them again.

Sam Keys

This is the final straw for NASCAR. Taking away a race from a long time, well established venue is indicative of how they continue to go down hill. From the constant rule changing, driver penalties, speeding on pit road and so on, they are no longer entertaining. My dad and I sat in the snow one February ages ago to see a race back when Richmond ran right after Daytona. They obviously don’t care about their fans and as far as I’m concerned, move the entire sport to Mexico. To remove an event that will impact the local economy as has been indicated, is simply UN-American. NASCAR, after supporting you for nearly 70 years even when it was seen as a “redneck” sport, you are dead to me.

Rachel McGraw

Dear WTVR, thank you for covering this story. Has NASCAR forgotten who their fans are? Do they even watch the news? Do they seriously believe that we will risk our lives and those of our family and friends to cross the border into cartel country while taking food out of the mouths of our neighbors to watch a race? This is ludicrous!



