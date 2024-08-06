No, that call is not from the Sheriff's Office. Hang up and do this instead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — These days we have to be so careful about what links we click on online and the phone calls we answer.

One wrong decision and our money could be vulnerable to criminals.

The fact of the matter is that scammers are getting more persistent and sophisticated.

Charlie Cohen of Virginia Beach says a few months ago his information was almost compromised.

“I got a phone call from what was supposed to be a Sheriff’s [deputy] saying there was a warrant for my arrest for missing jury duty in court,” Cohen says.

He tells me that he was in the process of opening a new business. Because he was working with contractors and other parties, he was having to answer phone calls from unknown numbers. In the midst of juggling his busy schedule, the caller convinced him that he had missed jury duty.

“They kept me on the phone. [They] wouldn't let me get off the phone at all,” he says.

For 35 minutes, they had Cohen convinced there was a warrant for his arrest and a sheriff's deputy was coming to apprehend him.

“None of this makes sense now, but when you're on the phone [and] caught up in the moment, you know -- it was a nervous situation,” Cohen says.

Luckily, he hung up and called a friend who works within the criminal justice system. They told him it was likely a scam and to call the sheriff’s office.

So that's what he did. Cohen called the sheriff’s office to confirm what he was told over the phone.

“[The woman who answered with the sheriff’s office] said, ‘Let me stop you right there.' She was like, 'If we have a warrant for your arrest, we will not call you. It's a scam.'"

In this case, it was a scam.

Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb says they have gotten a lot of reports similar to what Cohen experienced so they created the department’s first Consumer Protection Unit.

“Our number one thing with our community consumer protection unit is that we educate, educate, educate,” says Sheriff Holcomb. “Anybody can fall victim to this."

The Federal Trade Commission also preaches that anyone can fall victim.

The data shows so far in 2024 people across the country have reported $8.54 million in total losses.

Leaders at the FTC say it averages about $3,000 per person.

“These scammers are getting so good at what they do,” says Holcomb.

Sheriff Holcomb says citizens can call in or email a tip -- or fill out a fraud report online.

“Please understand that you have time to stop, hit pause, call the sheriff's office, [and] ask us the questions. We'll make sure we get some answers for you and protect you,” says Holcomb.

How can you protect yourself?



A government agency will never call you saying that you missed jury duty or there's a warrant for your arrest

Don't click on any links you're sent in an email – especially from an unsolicited party

Don't give in to pressure if someone is saying "You need to act now” or “You’re running out of time”

Talk with family, friends, bankers, and anyone else you trust. They may be able to spot a potential scam before you do

What agencies can I report a scam or scam attempt to?

