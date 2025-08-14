Person wins $348M jackpot in Virginia, plans to buy a riding lawn mower

An anonymous person claimed a $348 million jackpot last month, and they told lottery officials about a practical purchase they plan to make.

The newly-ordained multi-millionaire said they plan to buy a zero-radius riding lawn mower with their earnings. They opted for the one-time cash option of $155.6 million before taxes instead of receiving the $348 million in annual payments over 30 years.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Lottery profits raise $901 million for public schools

Virginia Lottery profits raise $901 million for public schools

The drawing for the jackpot-winning lottery took place on June 27, it was claimed four weeks later. The winning ticket was purchased at an E&C Mid Atlantic conv in Burgess, Virginia.

There have been 10 jackpot winners in Virginia since the Mega Millions jackpot started in 2002.

All of the profits from the Virginia Lottery goes towards K-12 education funding across the commonwealth. In the 2025 fiscal year, $901 million was raised.