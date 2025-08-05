Virginia Lottery profits raise $901 million for public schools

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — People playing the Virginia Lottery helped make millions for public schools across the Commonwealth in the 2025 fiscal year.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the lottery had $901 million in profit, which, by Virginia law, all goes to public education.

“This $901 million contribution from Virginia Lottery profits is a powerful testament to our steadfast commitment to investing in the future of every student,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

In the Hampton Roads area, several schools will get millions of dollars.

Virginia Beach will get the most, at more than $40 million. Newport News schools are next with just over $38 million, while Norfolk will receive $35.5 million.

These aren't the only schools receiving a portion of that money. All school districts in Hampton Roads will receive at least $500,000.