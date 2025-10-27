Obama to rally with Spanberger at Chartway Arena in support of her gubernatorial campaign

NORFOLK, Va. — Former President Barack Obama and Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate in Virginia's governor's race, will rally together at Chartway Arena on Sat. Nov. 1.

Spanberger's team confirmed the event will take place at the arena, located on Old Dominion University's campus, roughly a week after announcing Obama's plan to visit Hampton Roads in support of her gubernatorial bid.

Watch related: Spanberger and Earle-Sears rally Hampton Roads voters as Election Day nears

Spanberger and Earle-Sears rally Hampton Roads voters as Virginia governor’s race tightens

Obama has already formally endorsed Spanberger — he recently appeared in an advertisement for her campaign, in which he states Spanberger would focus on the economy if elected governor.

“Republican policies are raising costs on working families so billionaires can get massive tax cuts,” Obama states in the campaign ad. “As governor, Abigail will stand up for Virginia families. She’ll work to build an economy that works for everyone, not just big corporations and the wealthy.”

President Donald Trump has not formally endorsed Spanberger's opponent, current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. However, he did signal support for 'the Republican candidate' in Virginia's governor's race during an interview with News Nation — although he did not mention Earle-Sears by name.

"Well, I think the Republican candidate is very good and I think she should win because the Democrat candidate's a disaster," Trump said.

While polling results have fluctuated, and the latest polls show Spanberger with a healthy lead, her team is not taking that purported lead for granted: the "big guns," AKA former President Barack Obama, are coming to town Saturday to stump for Spanberger.

Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 4.