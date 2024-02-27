Smith, Buckhout battle for GOP nod in North Carolina's 1st District

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — It’s projected to be one of the most watched congressional races in the country, but first Republicans in North Carolina’s First Congressional District must pick a candidate to challenge U.S. Rep. Don Davis, the Democratic incumbent.

Many GOP voters will see a familiar name on the ballot: Sandy Smith. She ran against Davis in 2022 and former U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield in 2020.

But Smith faces a different Republican opponent this time: Laurie Buckhout, a retired Army colonel and business owner. Originally from Virginia, she now lives in Edenton.

And the district lines themselves are different now too. It now stretches from areas like Goldsboro and Kinston all the way to Currituck County.

No Republican has represented the district in more than 140 years.

The state’s congressional map was redrawn by Republican lawmakers last year. While the First District still leans Democratic according to most analysis, the new makeup is more competitive than in years past.

“This is our race to win, and I would have won under this map in 2022,” Smith said.

Buckhout, a retired Army colonel and business owner, said people in the district are ready for a new name on the ballot, and touted endorsements from numerous local officials.

“What they have told me is that they want somebody serious, they want somebody competent, and they want somebody experienced to work with,” Buckhout said.

Both Smith and Buckhout are crisscrossing the district as they try to gain an edge with voters. Sometimes they end up in the same place, like they did on Friday in Elizabeth City, meeting with Republican voters.

Both candidates said the situation at the southern U.S./Mexico border and the economy and are top of mind for voters.

"I think the first thing is to undo what's been happening these past several years,,” Buckhout said. “Stop the egregious spending and stop the inflation and bring it back down again, so families can afford to get by.”

Both Buckhout and Smith said reducing regulation would help stimulate the economy in some of the poorest areas of the state.

“And when … jobs are scarce and you know, our children, adult children are leaving the communities because there's no jobs for them, that’s a huge issue,” Smith said.

With the race expected to be competitive in the fall, outside groups are already spending money in the primary, mostly to support Buckhout.

Smith said she has more grassroots support.

“They don't attack weak candidates, they attack the strongest one and that's exactly why they're coming after me because they know they're not going to be able to stop me,” Smith said.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Feb. 27. And in-person early voting ends on Saturday, ahead of the March 5 primary.