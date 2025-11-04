Spanberger, Earle-Sears cap cutthroat campaign for governor with final pitches before Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's historic gubernatorial election — which, one way or the other, will see the commonwealth's first female governor — has entered its final stretch. Let's take a look at the long campaign trail that has preceded Election Day.

Republican Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears is hoping to keep the governorship in GOP control; the Democratic candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, is hoping that a victory on Election Day will send a clear message in opposition to the Trump administration's actions.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only states holding governor's elections in 2025. These races can forecast political trends ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, and even the far-out 2028 general election. A win for either party would make quite the statement as Americans settle into President Donald Trump's second term.

Voter information

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, November 4). As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. You need to vote at your precinct, not the registrar's office.

If you forget a valid ID or you're not registered to vote, you can vote using a provisional ballot. It will be counted separately and the registrar's office will confirm you're eligible and send it to the electoral board to approve or deny your ballot.

Candidate backgrounds

Virginia governor candidates both focusing on policy over race's historic first

Earle-Sears, a Jamaican immigrant and Marine veteran, previously made history in 2022 when she became the first Black woman to ever hold a statewide office in Virginia as lieutenant governor.

Prior to her election as lieutenant governor in 2021, Earle-Sears served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1983 to 1986. She would later go on to represent the 90th District in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2002. Earle-Sears then ran unsuccessful campaigns for Virginia’s 3rd congressional district, losing to Rep. Bobby Scott in 2004, and for the U.S. Senate as a write-in candidate in 2018.

Earle-Sears has campaigned on continuing many policies started current Gov. Glenn Youngkin. She ran on tax cuts (specifically, eliminating the car tax), restrictions on transgender athletes, adherence to the Trump administration’s undocumented immigration crackdown, and the elimination of clean energy projects across the commonwealth.

Spanberger was an operations officer for the CIA in 2006. She left the CIA in 2014 before starting a brief stint in the private sector. Spanberger would later serve on the Virginia Fair Housing Board under former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

During the 2018 midterm elections, Spanberger unseated incumbent Republican Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia’s 7th congressional district, winning by over 6,800 votes.

The Democratic candidate's campaign focused on affordability and opposition to the Trump administration. Spanberger ran on increasing affordable childcare, rejecting school voucher programs, and responding to workforce shortages across numerous sectors.

Notable moments along the campaign trail

News 3 compiled the social media footprint of both candidates ahead of their formal debate at Norfolk State University on Oct. 9. Leading up to the debate, both candidates traded barbs on a range of issues while sharing their vision for Virginia.

During the debate, Earle-Sears pressed Spanberger on her stance regarding the threatening text controversy that has surrounded the Democratic candidate for Attorney General Jay Jones, continually asking her opponent: "Do you still endorse Jay Jones?"

In her response, Spanberger said she was not aware of the messages beforehand, and condemned them once they garnered news coverage; however, she did not directly comment on whether she plans to fully endorse Jones moving forward.

"It is up to every person to make their own decision," Spanberger said

On the other hand, Spanberger accused Earle-Sears of "making light" of federal workers being fired under the Trump administration. In her rebuttal, Earle-Sears touted job growth during her time as lieutenant governor.

Presidents weigh in

Obama to campaign with Spanberger in Virginia; Trump endorses 'the Republican candidate'

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Spanberger and joined her for a rally in Norfolk on Saturday.

"We need leaders who won't serve bosses in Washington, or big corporate donors, but will instead serve the people that put them there — Virginians we need leaders like Abigail Spanberger," Obama said.

Mason Di Palma, the communications director for the Republican State Leadership, said this event is evidence that Democrats have failed to move on from the Obama era.

President Donald Trump did signal support for "the Republican candidate" in Virginia's governor's race; however, he stopped short of directly naming Earle-Sears.

"Well, I think the Republican candidate is very good and I think she should win because the Democrat candidate's a disaster," Trump said.

The price tag of campaigning

The Virginia campaign trail has also been quite expensive for both candidates, nearing the record-breaking amount of funds raised back in 2021 (over $115 million).

Currently, Spanberger holds a comfortable fundraising lead, with more than $65 million raised; Earle-Sears has raised over $35 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Both campaigns have spent millions of commercials attacking one another, which have become more abundant and inflammatory in recent weeks.

Polling performances

Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Civic Leadership released its final poll — which was conducted from Oct. 21 to 23. — just over a week before Election Day.

Spanberger lead Earle-Sears by seven percentage points: 50% to 43% among likely Virginia voters, according to CNU's latest poll.

Spanberger has consistently maintained a polling lead over her Republican opponent in CNU polls; however, this lead did lessen by three percentage points when compared to a poll released by the university on Oct. 6.

The CNU poll also revealed that 6% of Virginia voters remain undecided or don't know who to vote for in the governor's race.

Check back with News 3 for live updates on Election Day.