Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover announces 2024 reelection bid

Leondra Head/ WTKR
Posted at 11:20 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 23:20:30-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover announces that he plans to run for a re-election in November.

Glover has been Portsmouth’s mayor for four years. In a room full of supporters, he positioned himself as an effective leader and community builder.

"Today, I’m here asking you to join me in this movement we have made in the city of Portsmouth," Glover said. "I am the right choice. We have made strides in lowering your taxes."

Glover will run against Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas Burke in November’s election.

