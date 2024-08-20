Watch Now
SOL results are in. How did Virginia students score in the 2023-24 school year?

News 3, Southern Bank, and the Norfolk Admirals are partnering to help local teachers clear their school supply wish lists
PORTSMOUTH, Va — As kids head back to school, we’re getting a better idea of how they did in the classroom last school year.

Virginia's State Standards of Learning (SOL) results were released Tuesday. SOL data for the 2023-2024 school year show student learning loss persisted after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said there's improvement in certain areas, but he thinks Virginia students have the potential to score higher.

"We are making progress. We have seen improvement, but we still have a lot of work to do," said Youngkin.

Youngkin says the data shows promising trends: 70% of school divisions saw improvement in reading scores and 75% saw improvements in math.

In Hampton Roads, results showed slight improvements in the seven cities.

One notable change was in Portsmouth: the pass rate for writing was 60 for the 2023-24 school year, a sharp increase from 45 the previous school year.

Portsmouth parent Jaquita Turner told News 3 she's seen her child’s academic performance improve by leaps and bounds, particularly in his reading class.

She says patience from his teachers helped him hone his reading skills.

"Me and his teacher got him in a program to start tutoring," Turner shared. "I'm proud of myself. I'm proud of the school and I'm proud of my child succeeding and going onto the next grade."

The Virginia Department of Education has a breakdown of SOL results by subject for each school division in the commonwealth.

To see VDOE's 2023-24 SOL analysis for your child's school division, click here.

