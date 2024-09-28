Spectrum outage hits customers in Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

A massive Spectrum internet and cable outage, likely linked to Helene, is impacting customers across the region.

Homes and businesses in Hampton Roads, Western Tidewater and northeastern North Carolina began reporting the outages on Friday, according to outage detection website downdetector.com.

As of Saturday morning, Suffolk and Hampton are among the highest reporting areas.

A number of customers took to social media on Friday to talk about the outage.

A post to the Town of Smithfield Facebook page indicated the outage is connected to storm damage to a major fiber optic cable in South Carolina.

Saturday morning, Suffolk Police said their non-emergency phone lines have also been impacted. 911 is not impacted.

