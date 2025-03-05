VDOT warns about text scams, fraudsters posing as toll agencies

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning people about a new round of scam toll texts that falsely claim that you owe money for unpaid tolls.

Legitimate toll bills are not sent through unsolicited text messages. VDOT says to avoid clicking links or sharing personal information in response to these fake alerts.

It should be noted, some tolls services like E-ZPass will offer the option for customers to have text alerts about balances and insufficient funds, but VDOT says they won't include any links.

VDOT set up a website to verify the authenticity of these messages.